/Russia, Ukraine agree on Orthodox Easter ceasefire, Here's what it means

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday agreed upon a 32-hour ceasefire over a two-day period for Orthodox Easter. The ceasefire announced by Putin is on the lines a 30-hour ceasefire he had ordered last year. The ceasefire would be in effect from Saturday at 4 p.m. (8 a.m. ET) to midnight (4 p.m. ET) on Sunday evening, as announced by the Russian president.

“We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov issued an order to its top commander, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, “to stop for this period military action in all directions”, reported Reuters.

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Belousov also said its troops to be ready for any kind of a provocation from the Ukrainian side.

“Troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy as well as any aggressive actions,' the statement read adding, “We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation."

Russia rejected a 30-day unconditional truce proposed by the US President Donald Trump last year. It rather pitched for a comprehensive settlement. However Russia has announced short, unilateral ceasefires on a few occasions.

The US that was until now trying to broker a ceasefire and an end to Russia, Ukraine war has now shifted its focus to the Iran war that began with the combined air strikes of US and Israel on Iran.