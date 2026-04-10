/White House trying to get ahead of a big scandal? Internet erupts with conspiracy theories as Melania Trump denies ties with Epstein, Maxwell

US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (Apr 9) shocked the world with a public statement denying any linkages with sex offender, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In a televised address, the FLOTUS denied any meaningful relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She insisted that she "never had" any relationship with the sex offenders and said that she had "no knowledge" of Epstein's criminal activity when they met. Soon after, the internet erupted with conspiracy theories about the timing of Melania's address. Internet sleuths claim that the bombshell statement may be the FLOTUS "getting ahead" of a big scandal. Here's all you need to know.

Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

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What did Melania Trump say about Epstein and Maxwell?

The First Lady unequivocally said that "the lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today." She noted that "fake images and statements" about her and Epstein had been spreading on social media for years. Melania also denied that Epstein had introduced her to Donald Trump and claimed that she met her husband two years before she ever encountered Epstein. Reports suggest that the two met independently in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan, hosted by Paolo Zampolli.

She also stated she had never been on Epstein's plane, never visited his private island, did not know about his abuse of victims, and was never involved "in any capacity." On Maxwell, she said she had no relationship with her either.

What are they trying to hide?

While Melania did not specify what prompted the statement or which particular allegations she was responding to, the internet has some theories. Users online speculated that the FLOTUS was trying to "get ahead" of a bigger scandal.

"I think the reason Melania is getting ahead of it is Amanda Ungaro, model, Epstein survivor, & mother of a child shared w P. Zampoli (who was part of introducing M to Trump at Kit Kat club) is now publicly calling her out. Zampoli also called ICE on Amanda & had her deported," said one user posting screenshots of posts by a X account by the name Amanda Ungaro.

The Brazilian model has previously claimed knowledge of Epstein's murky dealings. Ungaro, who has a son with Italian businessman Paolo Zampolli, the man at whose September 1998, New York Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan Melania and Donald Trump reportedly met.

Political analyst Ahmed Baba speculated that something big may be "about to drop". On X, he wrote, “This was so random. To my knowledge, there was no notable discourse recently about Melania’s ties to Epstein. All eyes have been on the Iran war. What prompted this? Is something about to drop? Seems to me the First Lady just injected Epstein back into the news cycle unprompted.”