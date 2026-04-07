The global arms trade is undergoing a dramatic realignment, with Europe emerging as the world’s largest hub for major weapons imports for the first time in decades. New data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that Europe accounted for 33 per cent of global arms imports between 2021 and 2025, its highest share since the 1960s. Overall, the volume of major arms transfers between countries rose by 9.2 per cent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, highlighting a changing geopolitical landscape marked by heightened tensions and strategic rearmament. So, which countries are leading the global arms import race, and who are the biggest suppliers driving this surge? Here’s a closer look at the world’s top arms importers and exporters.

