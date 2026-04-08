Who tops the list of 7 biggest exporters and where are their weapons going? ‘One nation controls 42% of global arms’

The volume of international transfers of major arms increased by 9.2 per cent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, marking the sharpest rise since 2011–15, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The figures reflect a shifting global security landscape, shaped by intensifying geopolitical tensions and sustained regional conflicts. Notably, for the first time in two decades, Europe accounted for the largest share of United States arms exports at 38 per cent, with shipments to the region surging by 217 per cent. Military aid to Ukraine alone made up 25 per cent of US transfers to Europe during the period. Against this backdrop, here is a structured look at the world’s leading arms exporters and the countries that receive the bulk of their weapons:-