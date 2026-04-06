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41 miners trapped after Ukraine strike hits coal mine in Russian-controlled Luhansk region

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 11:57 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 12:16 IST
41 miners trapped after Ukraine strike hits coal mine in Russian-controlled Luhansk region

Representational image. Photograph: (Pixabay)

Story highlights

Moscow-appointed head of the ​region ​said ⁠contact with ​the miners had ​already ⁠been established, and ⁠a ​supply of ​drinking water had been made available for them. The incident occurred amid ongoing cross-border strikes in the Russia–Ukraine War.

Forty-one mine workers have been trapped underground in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region after Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska ​coal mine, a ​Russian-installed official said ​on Monday. "All the relevant services are taking steps ​to rescue the ​miners and restore power ‌to ⁠the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the ​region, said, Reuters reported.

He ​stated that contact with the miners had already been established, and a ​supply of ​drinking water had been made available for them. The incident occurred amid ongoing cross-border strikes in the Russia–Ukraine War, with critical infrastructure increasingly becoming a target.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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