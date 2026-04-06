/41 miners trapped after Ukraine strike hits coal mine in Russian-controlled Luhansk region

Forty-one mine workers have been trapped underground in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region after Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska ​coal mine, a ​Russian-installed official said ​on Monday. "All the relevant services are taking steps ​to rescue the ​miners and restore power ‌to ⁠the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the ​region, said, Reuters reported.

He ​stated that contact with the miners had already been established, and a ​supply of ​drinking water had been made available for them. The incident occurred amid ongoing cross-border strikes in the Russia–Ukraine War, with critical infrastructure increasingly becoming a target.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)