/41 miners trapped after Ukraine strike hits coal mine in Russian-controlled Luhansk region

Forty-one mine workers have been trapped underground in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region after Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska coal mine, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "All the relevant services are taking steps to rescue the miners and restore power to the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said, Reuters reported.
He stated that contact with the miners had already been established, and a supply of drinking water had been made available for them. The incident occurred amid ongoing cross-border strikes in the Russia–Ukraine War, with critical infrastructure increasingly becoming a target.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)