'Abandon language of ultimatums': Russia issues first response after Trump's expletive-laden threat to Iran

Amid US President Donald Trump's expletives-filled ultimatum to Iran, Russia has advised Washington to return to negotiation table. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday (Apr 6) said that Washington should abandon "the language of ultimatums" and return to negotiations, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. Lavrov's comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened to blow up Iran's power plants and bridges if it did not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. Lavrov and Araghchi also called on Washington to halt "illegal attacks on civilian infrastructure", such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where Russian staff have been working as technicians.

"The Russian side expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by a number of states to de-escalate tensions around Iran will be successful," said a Moscow read-out of Lavrov's conversation with Iran's Abbas Araghchi. It added, that "would be facilitated by the United States abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to a negotiating track". Moscow on Saturday evacuated its 198 workers from Bushehr nuclear power plant, shortly after a US-Israeli projectile hit near the facility, Russian state media reported.

Trump on Sunday (April 5) escalated his rhetoric, vowing to unleash unprecedented attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, declaring that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one" in Iran, and warning that there would be "nothing like it." He issued an expletive-filled ultimatum to Iranians via Truth Social post and appeared to set Tuesday as the final deadline, warning that Iranians will be "living in hell." Open the Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. However, he also expressed that he believes there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Iran on Monday. He warned, "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

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Trump's latest burst of anger against Iran came after he issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, saying "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.