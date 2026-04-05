/Iran issues first response after Trump's 48-hour deadline for deal, calls him 'helpless, nervous'

Iran issued first response to US President Donald Trump 48-hour deadline on Saturday (Apr 4), and said that it was a “helpless” call. Iranian central military command in a statement rejected Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours. Trump on Saturday (Apr 4) issued an ultimatum to Iran, saying it has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them". On the same day, Trump also said that many Iranian military leaders have died in a “massive strike” in Tehran and shared a video of an explosion.

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that Trump's threat was a "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced andstupid action". And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you". “Do not forget: if hostilities expand, the entire region will become hell for you. The illusion of defeating the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned into a swamp that will engulf you,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the central headquarters.

Earlier, an Iranian security official, quoted by the Fars news agency, has said Tehran using a “specific target bank”, and warned of “a big surprise” for the US and Israel. The official rejected Trump’s threat to hit bridges, calling it “laughable”. “We have a big surprise for America and the regime. It only takes a little time,” the official warned. “Their behaviour in southern Iran may also shift the timing of events in our favour.”

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Trump's ultimatum

Trump's ultimatum, meanwhile, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides. In a post on Truth Social, the US President had claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were “going very well.”

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