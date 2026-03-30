/Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council to pave way for new leadership

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest serving chief minister resigned from his membership of Bihar Legislative Council on Monday (March 30). Kumar tendered his resignation after being elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. The move is meant to pave way for another leader to take his place.

A week earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.



BJP national president Nitin Nabin also tendered his resignation along with Nitish Kumar. The resignation letter of Kumar was carried by MLC Sanjay Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary to the Legislative Council Chairman.

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