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Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council to pave way for new leadership

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 13:22 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 13:39 IST
Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council to pave way for new leadership

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

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The move by Nitish Kumar is meant to pave way for new leadership in the state that has seen him remain the CM for almost two decades.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest serving chief minister resigned from his membership of Bihar Legislative Council on Monday (March 30). Kumar tendered his resignation after being elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. The move is meant to pave way for another leader to take his place.

A week earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.


BJP national president Nitin Nabin also tendered his resignation along with Nitish Kumar. The resignation letter of Kumar was carried by MLC Sanjay Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary to the Legislative Council Chairman.

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Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Avadhesh Narayan Singh accepted Kumar's resignation and said, “He has been an invaluable leader of the House and devoted himself to Bihar’s cause."

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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