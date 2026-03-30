/Chinese CCTVs to be banned from selling in India, new rules come into effect next month

Several Chinese surveillance equipment manufacturers will soon be barred from selling internet-connected CCTV cameras in India starting April 1, 2026. This comes after the implementation of new certification and security compliance rules coming into effect from the said date. The move, according to experts is aimed at tightening digital security and reducing reliance on foreign surveillance technology in sensitive infrastructure.

Chinese video surveillance companies that are likely to be affected by the move are Hikvision, Dahua and TP-Link. According to Economic Times, the government is explicitly refusing to certify products made by these companies and those using Chinese chipsets.

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About one-third of all CCTV sales in India till last year were Chinese, but with this move, home grown brands like CP Plus, Qubo, Prama, Matrix, and Sparsh- that have shifted to Taiwanese chipsets - and now cater to 80 per cent of the Indian market, according to market tracker counterpoint will do even better business.

Notably the high end market is captured by US-based brands such as Bosch and Honeywell.

What is the new law

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced the essential requirements (ER) norms for CCTV cameras in April 2024, by which the industry was given two-year time to certify each product under the STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) regime at certified labs.