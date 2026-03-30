Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi Police arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Shabir Ahmed Lone

Delhi Police arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Shabir Ahmed Lone

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 11:05 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 11:13 IST
Delhi Police arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Shabir Ahmed Lone

Delhi Police arrest Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Photograph: (ANI | Representative Image)

Story highlights

Delhi Police arrested LeT operative Shabir Ahmed Lone, linked to the Metro Poster case and a sleeper cell network. Previously jailed for terror charges, Lone allegedly maintained contact with top LeT leaders. The arrest follows a wider probe in which multiple suspects were earlier detained.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and handler of the recently busted LeT module in the Metro Poster case, Shabir Ahmed Lone, has been arrested by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (Mar 30). According to officials, the accused is a suspected sleeper cell operative linked to the terror outfit. Further information is still awaited.

News agency ANI reported earlier on Feb 23 that the Delhi Police arrested eight suspects in connection with LeT, with the investigation revealing that the module was working with Shabir Ahmed Lone. ANI also quoted sources saying that Lone previously served a decade in jail for terrorism, and was released on bail in 2019, but fled to Bangladesh, sources said. Shabir Ahmed Lone was in direct touch with proscribed terror organisation's top commanders Hafeez Saeed and Zaki-ur- Rahman Lakhvi, who are the masterminds of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, ANI sources added.

(This is a developing story)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics