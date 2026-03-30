A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and handler of the recently busted LeT module in the Metro Poster case, Shabir Ahmed Lone, has been arrested by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (Mar 30). According to officials, the accused is a suspected sleeper cell operative linked to the terror outfit. Further information is still awaited.

News agency ANI reported earlier on Feb 23 that the Delhi Police arrested eight suspects in connection with LeT, with the investigation revealing that the module was working with Shabir Ahmed Lone. ANI also quoted sources saying that Lone previously served a decade in jail for terrorism, and was released on bail in 2019, but fled to Bangladesh, sources said. Shabir Ahmed Lone was in direct touch with proscribed terror organisation's top commanders Hafeez Saeed and Zaki-ur- Rahman Lakhvi, who are the masterminds of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, ANI sources added.