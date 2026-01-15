/‘No payment whatsoever’: EU pans Hormuz toll idea; Trump gives Europe ultimatum over military pledges in strait

The European Union said on Thursday that freedom of navigation must be ensured in the Strait of Hormuz with “no payment or toll whatsoever”. “International law provides for the freedom of navigation, which means... basically no payment or toll whatsoever,” European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni told a press conference in Brussels. Anouni said that the freedom of navigation is a “public good.”

Iran has agreed to reopen the waterway during the two-week ceasefire with the US and Israel but has proposed the idea of a toll system, seemingly to fund its reconstruction.

President Donald Trump had earlier suggested that the US and Iran could run the toll system as a “joint venture” but the White House recently asked for the strait to be reopened without any such restrictions.

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‘Trump expecting concrete commitments for Hormuz’: Rutte tells Europe

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has informed European leaders that Trump is expecting concrete commitments for Hormuz.

Trump has stepped up pressure on his European allies to commit military forces in the Strait of Hormuz, reported Reuters, citing two diplomats.

Rutte informed European leaders that Trump is expecting concrete commitments regarding the deployment of warships or other military capabilities from Europe in the Strait of Hormuz over the next few days.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that NATO would not “understand anything” without pressure upon them.

“None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!” Trump said.

Trump may pull out US troops from NATO nations opposing war

Trump is also considering pulling out US troops from NATO countries opposing the Iran war.

The White House is considering the withdrawal of US troops out of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries that were allegedly unhelpful during the Iran war. These troops would then be sent to countries who were more supporting as a form of punitive measure for some members of the alliance, said a Wall Street Journal report.

Earlier, Trump had threatened to withdraw US from the NATO alliance entirely.

Trump slammed NATO over the past few weeks, saying he was “disappointed” in the alliance and threatened that he would “remember” which nations had refused help.