/Footage shows massive blast at Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas hub after Iranian strike | Watch

New footage from Qatar shows extensive damage at several locations, including Al Udeid air base, other military sites, early warning radar systems in the north, and Ras Laffan Industrial City following Iranian strikes. It also captures the impact of missile and drone strikes on neighbourhoods, roads and public infrastructure.

The footage also shows Iranian missiles hitting Ras Laffan Industrial City, the key gas hub of Qatar. The strikes caused major damage to critical infrastructure.

A new episode of Al Jazeera’s programme ‘What Lies Hidden Is Greater’ shows detailed visuals from across Qatar after the attacks that followed the US-Israeli strike on Iran.

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The visuals include blast sites, debris, and interception efforts, along with rare footage of an aerial engagement. Qatar says it shot down two Iranian Su-24 jets during the attacks.

Iran said the strikes were aimed at US-linked military assets, but Qatar has rejected this claim, saying the attacks hit civilian and economic infrastructure.

Doha has also stated that its territory, including the Al Udeid air base, was not used to launch attacks on Iran during the conflict.

Iran carried out multiple attacks on Qatar during the war that has paused after the two-week ceasefire. Qatari air defences have intercepted most incoming missiles and drones, said authorities in Doha.

Qatar has faced several waves of Iranian attacks that started late February and continued into April.

Iran’s strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City hit the nerve centre of global LNG supply. While it may appear to be Qatar’s problem, it has wider implications, especially for India, which depends on Qatar for nearly 40% of its gas.

Any disruption could tighten supply and push up costs. Consumers may face higher CNG and PNG prices, while fertiliser costs could rise, eventually impacting food prices and power tariffs.

Amid the escalating situation, the Indian Embassy in Doha issued an advisory on Friday urging all Indians to follow guidelines set by Qatari authorities, especially the Ministry of Interior.

Qatar’s airspace remains closed, with flight operations temporarily suspended. The Ministry of Interior has also extended all categories of entry visas by one month from February 28, subject to further review.

After Iran said that it only targeted US-linked military assets, Qatar shared the footage as evidence to contradict the claim, saying the Iranian attacks hit civilian and economic infrastructure

Qatar also insisted that its territory, including Al Udeid, was not used to launch attacks on Iran during the war.