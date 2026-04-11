/Trump hails surge in oil demand as tankers head to US amid West Asia crisis

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 11) hailed the sight of "massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers" heading toward the United States to collect American crude. Describing the exports as the "best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the world," the President’s remarks come as global markets pivot away from GCC countries due to severe disruptions caused by the escalating war in West Asia.

The shift in global energy logistics follows Iran's effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation for US-Israeli strikes on its own facilities, Tehran has targeted critical oil infrastructure across the region, including refineries and ports.

Even as the pivot toward US energy is driven by a conflict many critics argue was exacerbated by American foreign policy, Trump utilised the moment to boast about the nation's energy independence. "We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined—and higher quality," he stated.

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"We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!" In a separate interaction on Truth Social, the President amplified a post calling the movement of vessels "great." The shared post noted, "Very cool seeing the wave of empty tankers heading to the US to pick up some desperately needed crude for Hormuz-starved markets."

This sudden dependence on American energy highlights the strategic fragility of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Oman and Iran that typically facilitates the passage of 20% of the world’s total oil consumption. As Iranian forces continue to restrict maritime traffic and target regional infrastructure, the global supply of "sour" crude from the Persian Gulf has plummeted, leaving a deficit of millions of barrels per day.

Consequently, international buyers are now prioritising the US Gulf Coast for its "sweet" crude oil with low sulfur content that is faster and cheaper to refine into essential fuels. This geopolitical shift has effectively positioned the United States as the primary guarantor of global energy security, as nations bypass the traditional energy hubs of the Middle East to secure their fuel reserves amidst the ongoing regional instability.