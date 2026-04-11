/'Aimed at complete and comprehensive end of war': Hamas welcomes US Iran talks in Pakistan

United States Vice President JD Vance and the US delegation landed in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday for talks with Iran. The negotiation, if it takes place will currently be held for a day, according to the Iranian state media. After his arrival Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Vance and said, talks to end the Middle East war had "commenced".

“As the Islamabad Talks commenced today, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, held a meeting with His Excellency JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America,” the statement released by the PM's office said.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continuing its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region," read the statement further.

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Hamas welcomes US-Iran talks in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Hamas has welcomed US-Iran talks in Pakistan that it says is “aimed at a complete and comprehensive end” of the war.

“We look forward to the success of the efforts exerted by Pakistan, the sponsor of these negotiations, and the other mediating countries, in creating hope for positive outcomes that will strengthen stability, foster unity among Arab and Islamic nations,” read a statement released by Hamas.

The Palestinian group also expressed hope that the negotiation will help promote regional stability and strengthen unity among Arab and Islamic nations.

A two-day ceasefire was agreed upon between US and Iran on Tuesday ( April 7) after US and Israeli defence forces launched an airstrike against Iran on February 28 and killed many of its top leaders, including the supreme leader, Ayahtollah Ali Khamenei.