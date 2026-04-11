/India to supply 1.2 million tonnes of petroleum products to Mauritius, says FM Dhananjay

Port Louis: Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful has said that India will supply 1.2 million tonnes of petroleum products annually to his country amid the supply chain disruption due to West Asia war. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, FM Ramful said a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian government had been finalised, but still “needs to get approval from cabinets.” “We are talking about 1.2 million tonnes of petroleum products annually.”

The deal comes amid heightened concerns over energy security triggered by the war in West Asia. “There has been impact on energy security and food security. We had an MoU with the Indian government on the supply of petroleum products. Food security is another problem, as we import 80% of our food. War had enormous impact. Hope ceasefire will culminate in a long-term solution,” the minister said.

Mauritius, which imports the vast majority of its food and relies heavily on tourism, has felt the ripple effects of the disruptions to shipping routes and rising global prices.

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Mr Ramful stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the conflict. During the meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, the two sides discussed the Middle East situation. Jaishankar also inaugurated a renal transplant unit, highlighting deepening cooperation in the medical field.

“Discussed Middle East situation. EAM inaugurated renal transplant unit. India, Mauritius are collaborating a lot in the medical field. We have requested for expert doctors to come to Mauritius,” Mr Ramful noted. The minister emphasised the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, where Mauritius sits along vital maritime routes. On the Indian Ocean Conference, which Mauritius is co-hosting with the India Foundation, he called for greater focus on regional stability.

“Freedom of navigation question is very much important. We should use this (Indian Ocean) conference and try and talk about stability in the Indian Ocean. This part of Indian Ocean is very important maritime route. This conference is very important for countries like Mauritius,” he added.

On the long-running dispute over the Chagos Archipelago, Mr Ramful reported a pause in the ratification process in the British Parliament. “Pause in regards of ratification process on Chagos in British Parliament. We are expecting a delegation from the UK at end of April, and will help us get visibility on Chagos.”

He expressed gratitude for India’s steadfast backing. “India has always and we have the guarantee of Dr Jaishankar that they will continue to support on our struggle on Chagos.”