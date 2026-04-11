/Pak army chief received Iranian delegation in army uniform but wore suit to welcome JD Vance. Know why

Pakistan is in news globally for negotiating US-Iran ceasefire talks. On Saturday (April 11), United States Vice President JD Vance along with his delegation landed in Islamabad, and was received by army chief Asim Munir, who also received the Iranian leaders on Friday. But as the protocol was followed there was something unusual that caught the attention of people watching Munir welcome his guests.

Firstly, army chief Asim Munir - and not Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - received the delegations. Secondly Munir was dressed in army fatigue when he received the 71-member Iranian guests led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi but while receiving JD Vance he was impeccably dressed in a suit.

What does Munir's different attire while receiving Iranian, US delegation means?

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So what message did Munir want to send out wearing different dresses, particularly the army uniform, while receiving his guests?

Experts are of the view that it was done on purpose to send out a message to both Iran and the US. It is an attempt to balance his military authority with a statesman-like image during his interactions with Vance.

Attire also tends to influence how diplomatic meetings are perceived. Change in attire usually reflect the tone of the engagement, some experts say.

Also Munir's decision to receive the Iranian delegation at Nur Khan Airbase hints at the importance of the visit, especially given his position as an extremely influential military leader in Pakistan.

While his black suit during the US delegation’s headed by Vice President JD Vance showcases a deliberate move to present himself as more diplomatic and statesmanlike.

The US-Iran talks, if it takes place will currently be held for a day, according to the Iranian state media.