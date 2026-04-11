/China preparing weapons shipment to Iran amid war? US intelligence indicates such move

The US-Iran war has come to a temporary halt with a two-week ceasefire between the two countries. Also a delegation from Iran and the US is in Pakistan to reach a deal and bring an end to the war that began with the US-Israel airstrike on Iran on February 28. Many Iranian leaders were killed in the attack, including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amid efforts being made to end the war, there is US intelligence suggesting China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, reported CNN, citing people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

This also comes at a time the US President Donald Trump is set to visit China early next month for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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The intelligence says that Iran may be in the garb of ceasefire is trying to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners, according to the report.

The report, citing sources, further mentions that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to so that its origin is not known.

Iran planning purchase anti-ship cruise missiles from China?

Earlier too there were reports of Iran nearing a deal with China to purchase anti-ship cruise missiles. It was reported that the Chinese-made CM-302 missiles is near completion, though no delivery date was fixed.

However, the claims have now been denied by China that said, "The report is not true. As a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations. China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation."