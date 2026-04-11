/Islamabad talks ongoing; Iran flags ‘excessive US demands’ as Hormuz dispute persists

High-level trilateral talks between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan continued late into Saturday (April 11) in Islamabad, but ran into significant friction, with Iranian state media reporting that American demands had stalled progress just as negotiations entered a critical text exchange phase.

The White House confirmed in a brief statement that the in-person talks were "ongoing," offering no further detail. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB had earlier reported that two rounds of talks had taken place and a third was expected.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, however, painted a more troubled picture. The agency reported that after the Iranian and American delegations had moved from in-person expert negotiations to exchanging draft texts, a key step toward establishing a common framework, the US delegation's demands had disrupted the process. "The American delegation, with its usual excessive demands, has hindered the progress of the process," Tasnim's correspondent in Islamabad reported.

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The agency also flagged a serious dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil passes, as one of the sharpest points of disagreement between the two sides. Tehran has previously threatened to keep the strait closed as long as Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue.

Tasnim further reported that Iran was holding firm on preserving its military gains from the recent conflict. "Consultations are still ongoing, but Iran insists on preserving its military achievements and emphasises that the rights of the Iranian people must be ensured," the agency said.

The talks, which brought together senior delegations from all three countries following a fragile April 7 ceasefire that ended roughly 39 days of conflict, were widely seen as the most significant direct engagement between Washington and Tehran in years.

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