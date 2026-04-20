/QR code system rolled out in Kashmir valley to boost tourist safety and trust

In a major step aimed at strengthening tourist safety and confidence, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have introduced a first-of-its-kind QR code system for stakeholders across the tourism sector. The initiative covers hotels, shopkeepers, pony handlers, taxi drivers, and tourist guides operating throughout the Valley.

Officials say the move leverages modern technology to ensure that every tourist visiting the region is accounted for and can travel securely. The core objective of the system is to maintain transparency and oversight, not only of visitors but also of local service providers interacting with them.

The initiative has already been implemented in key tourist destinations such as Pahalgam, where pony operators locally known as “pony wallas” have been issued QR codes. Before hiring a horse ride, tourists can now simply scan the code to verify that the operator has been officially registered and cleared by authorities. This ensures that only verified individuals are allowed to offer services to visitors exploring different parts of the town.

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“It’s a commendable step by the authorities. Across Pahalgam, every tourist stakeholder, whether a pony operator, shopkeeper, taxi driver, or guide, has now been properly verified. This gives customers a strong sense of security. With just a simple scan, they can access all the necessary information and confirm that the person has been authenticated by the authorities. It’s a very positive initiative '', said Mohammad Rouf, President PonyWallah, Pahalgam.

With hundreds of tourists arriving daily in Kashmir and many heading towards Pahalgam, the QR-based system is designed to simplify and secure their experience. Visitors can now scan codes before booking taxis, hiring pony rides, or even purchasing traditional handicrafts from local shopkeepers. Each QR code contains verified details such as the individual’s name, parentage, Aadhaar number, residential address, and contact information.

Tourists have welcomed the initiative, calling it a reassuring step that enhances their sense of safety while travelling in the Valley. “It’s a great initiative, and it makes us feel both happy and secure. With just one scan, we can instantly check whether a person has been verified by the authorities. It really makes things much easier and safer for tourists visiting the area,” said Mohit Khanna, a tourist.

Officials describe the program as a “confidence-building measure” that complements existing security arrangements. With the annual Amarnath Yatra set to begin in July, the administration is aiming to establish a robust and foolproof system to safeguard both tourists and pilgrims.