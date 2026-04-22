/Kashmiris rally for peace on Pahalgam attack anniversary in Gurez and Karnah

In a powerful display of unity and resilience, residents of Gurez Valley, alongside school and college students, organized a solemn solidarity march condemning last year’s attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam. The event highlighted the region’s firm stand against violence and its enduring commitment to peace. Beginning in the early hours, hundreds of participants gathered carrying placards and banners with messages such as “Gurez Against Terrorism,” “Innocent Lives Matter,” and “United Against Violence.” The march moved peacefully along the main routes of Gurez, with participants raising calls for harmony and coexistence.

Students from various educational institutions played a central role, reflecting the determination of the younger generation to reject hatred and bloodshed. Teachers, community elders, and local leaders joined them, reinforcing a shared vision of a peaceful and progressive Kashmir.

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Local representatives, addressing the gathering, strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. They emphasised that such acts of violence have no place in society and continue to hinder the region’s path toward stability and development. The march concluded with a collective pledge to uphold peace, unity, and brotherhood, sending a clear message that violence cannot weaken the spirit of the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in Karnah Sub-Division, over 2,000 students participated in similar solidarity marches to honor the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Students from government and private institutions marched at AGS Hajinar, GDC Kandi, and AGS Tithwal, voicing strong condemnation of terrorism and expressing support for the nation, the armed forces, and bereaved families. Their participation underscored a growing sentiment among the youth, one that stands firmly for peace, democracy, and a prosperous future for Jammu & Kashmir. Across both regions, the message was resolute: unity, hope, and collective strength will always prevail over violence and division.