/What is Barak 8? The missile that saved Delhi from Pakistani strike during Operation Sindoor | A year after Pahalgam attack

A year after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives in India, details have emerged of how the country averted a major missile strike on the national capital during the subsequent military escalation with Pakistan. The April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, triggered a strong Indian response in the form of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). At the peak of the conflict in May last year, Pakistan is believed to have launched a ballistic missile, identified as either a Fatah-II or a Shaheen, with New Delhi as its intended target. On May 10, 2025, the Indian military announced that it had successfully foiled an attempt to strike the capital using a Fatah-II missile.

Subsequent reports indicate that the missile was intercepted by an Indian Air Force unit stationed at Sirsa in Haryana, a key forward air base near the western border. The interception was carried out using the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system, preventing what could have been a catastrophic strike on the densely populated capital.

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What is Barak 8 missile?

The Barak-8, a medium-range surface-to-air missile system jointly developed by India and Israel, played a decisive role in neutralising the threat. With an operational range of around 70 kilometres, extendable to 100 kilometres, the system is designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, fighter aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Equipped with advanced digital radar, modern RF sensors, and a two-way data link, the Barak-8 offers all-weather, 360-degree protection. It can engage multiple targets simultaneously through its multi-function surveillance, tracking and guidance capabilities. The missile travels at speeds of up to Mach 2 and carries a 60-kg warhead designed to detonate in proximity to its target.

Visual evidence of the interception surfaced days after the incident, with debris believed to be from the Pakistani missile recovered in Sirsa and videos circulating widely online.