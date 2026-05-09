The secretive US Department of Energy has released its classified UAP files under the 2026 PURSUE initiative. The newly public WAR.GOV database reveals a deeply concerning historical link between unexplained aerial phenomena and nuclear facilities.
The Department of Energy oversees America's nuclear arsenal and classified national laboratories, operating with secrecy levels that frequently exceed the CIA. For decades, its highly restricted 'Q-clearance' vaults remained entirely exempt from standard public intelligence declassification efforts.
The launch of the Department of War's PURSUE initiative on 8 May 2026 forced an unprecedented interagency data sharing protocol. Under a sweeping presidential directive, the DoE was legally compelled to submit its restricted UAP files directly to the public WAR.GOV database.
The newly released files expose a deeply concerning, historical correlation between UAP sightings and critical US nuclear infrastructure. Declassified radar logs document unexplainable aerial phenomena repeatedly breaching restricted airspace over active intercontinental ballistic missile silos.
Among the most shocking revelations are detailed security reports from sites like Los Alamos and Oak Ridge. The documents confirm that advanced, silent crafts routinely hovered over these highly secured nuclear laboratories, completely ignoring conventional military deterrence.
Several DoE incident reports detail instances where UAPs allegedly interfered with advanced energy grids and weapon launch sequences. In specific encounters, sensitive electronic monitoring systems went completely offline while the unidentified objects remained in the immediate vicinity.
The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) reviewed the DoE files to strip away sensitive nuclear telemetry before the public release. Despite heavy redactions regarding weapon specifications, the core flight data of the impossible crafts remains entirely visible for private-sector analysis.
Releasing these nuclear-adjacent UFO files marks a massive shift in how the US government handles extreme aerospace anomalies. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasised that understanding these advanced physics threats requires the full transparency of America's smartest scientific agencies.