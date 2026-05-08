The US Department of War’s newly launched WAR.GOV database reveals five shocking, unresolved UAP encounters. From Apollo 17 lunar anomalies to Persian Gulf swarms, these declassified military files detail objects defying known aerospace physics.
The Department of War's new PURSUE initiative has released tens of millions of UAP records, stripping away decades of aerospace secrecy. Within this massive intelligence dump, military analysts highlighted five specific 'unresolved cases' where conventional aircraft physics completely fail to explain the observed phenomena.
One of the most startling revelations involves an original, unedited photograph from the 1972 Apollo 17 lunar mission. The NASA archive file documents highly irregular, unexplained light formations hovering above the lunar surface that federal investigators still cannot identify.
Recent files detail a bizarre 2024 encounter recorded by US Indo-Pacific Command personnel operating near the coast of Japan. Military tracking sensors locked onto a massive, football-shaped object demonstrating sudden, impossible acceleration without any visible propulsion systems or exhaust plumes.
In the highly contested waters of the Persian Gulf, advanced US Navy infrared targeting systems tracked multiple UAPs pacing American warships. These objects seamlessly transitioned between high-altitude flight and submersion beneath the ocean, entirely baffling naval intelligence officers.
Declassified radar telemetry from a recent NATO joint exercise in Europe shows an unidentified craft effortlessly breaching restricted military airspace. The object aggressively outmanoeuvred cutting-edge US fighter jets, pulling gravitational forces that would instantly destroy a human pilot.
Over the African continent, US military drone operators recorded a silent, spherical anomaly tracking high-value ground targets. The newly released footage shows the UAP actively jamming advanced optical sensors before vanishing instantly from multiple radar frequencies.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon cannot currently explain the physics behind these five specific incidents. By releasing these files on WAR.GOV, the US government is actively requesting private-sector scientists to help solve these global aviation mysteries.