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‘Defeating US sensors’: The unexplained UFO phenomena that baffled US fighter pilots

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 09, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 13:00 IST

The newly declassified Department of War UFO database reveals Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) actively defeating American military technology. These released files document multiple instances where unknown crafts effortlessly jammed radar and optical sensors used by US fighter pilots.

The Sensor Blindspot
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The Sensor Blindspot

The PURSUE initiative's recent WAR.GOV declassification exposed a critical vulnerability in modern American air defence. Declassified flight telemetry shows that advanced UAPs possess the capability to actively jam and disable the cutting-edge targeting sensors of US fighter jets.

Baffling the Super Hornet
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Baffling the Super Hornet

In several released reports, seasoned Navy aviators flying F/A-18 Super Hornets encountered objects that defied standard radar locks. Despite having visual contact from the cockpit, the pilots' multimillion-dollar active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars registered completely empty airspace.

Impossible Acceleration
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Impossible Acceleration

The files detail crafts breaking radar locks through sheer, impossible physics rather than electronic warfare. Pilots reported objects executing instantaneous acceleration and sharp aerodynamic turns at hypersonic speeds that would instantly kill a human occupant.

Infrared Telemetry Ghosts
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Infrared Telemetry Ghosts

When standard radar failed, pilots frequently switched to advanced Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) targeting pods to track heat signatures. Surprisingly, the WAR.GOV database shows these UAPs emitting no exhaust plumes or thermal signatures typical of conventional jet propulsion.

The 'Transmedium' Threat
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The 'Transmedium' Threat

The sensor logs document phenomena transitioning seamlessly between high-altitude airspace and the ocean without losing speed or changing acoustic signatures. This 'transmedium' capability completely breaks the tracking algorithms of modern US naval aviation software.

AARO's Technical Review
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AARO's Technical Review

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) reviewed these specific pilot encounters before releasing the files on 8 May 2026. The intelligence agency officially designated the sensor-jamming events as 'unresolved', admitting conventional aerospace explanations fall entirely short.

Exposing the Vulnerability
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Exposing the Vulnerability

By publishing these encounters, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is highlighting a severe gap in global military preparedness. The Pentagon is now openly seeking private-sector engineering support to upgrade sensor arrays capable of tracking these impossible physics.

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