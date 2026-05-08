/‘UFO files go public’: What the Pentagon has released and what’s next

The Pentagon has begun releasing files related to UFOs, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), marking a step towards making long-discussed government records public. The first batch of documents was released on May 8 and is now available through an official online platform.

The records are being published on a government portal called PURSUE, which is designed to host declassified material related to UAP encounters. According to officials, the release will happen in phases, with more documents expected to be added over time as they are reviewed and cleared.

What the first set of files shows

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The initial release includes cases that remain unresolved. This means that authorities have not reached a final conclusion about what was observed in those incidents. The Pentagon has said that these records are being shared as part of an ongoing effort to improve transparency.

Officials have also confirmed that additional files will be released in future updates, depending on the review and declassification process.

Why the files are being released

The move follows a directive issued earlier this year by Donald Trump, which called for the identification and release of government records related to UFOs and extraterrestrial topics.

Lawmakers are also pushing for more transparency. A task force led by Anna Paulina Luna has requested additional material, including 46 videos of UAP encounters, from defence authorities.

This suggests that more visual evidence and records could be released in the coming months.

What earlier reports have found

Despite growing interest, previous investigations have not confirmed the presence of extraterrestrial activity.

A 2024 report by the US Department of Defense found:

No verified evidence linking UAP sightings to alien technology

Most cases were linked to ordinary objects or natural phenomena

These findings indicate that while many sightings remain unexplained, they are not necessarily evidence of alien life.

What NASA says about the development

NASA has also addressed the issue, emphasising the importance of transparency and scientific investigation.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency will remain open about what is known and what is still being studied. He added that exploration and understanding unknown phenomena are part of NASA’s broader mission.

What happens next

The Pentagon has said that more files will be released on a rolling basis. This means new documents will be added as they are processed and approved for public access.

While the release may not answer all questions about UFO sightings, it provides a clearer view of how such cases are investigated. It also gives the public access to information that has remained restricted for many years.