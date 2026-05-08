/UFO files: 'No wings, no exhaust, then it vanished'— FBI witness reports 'super bright' object over US test site

The file has been released as part of wider government disclosures of unresolved UAP cases, which officials state remain open due to limited data and lack of definitive explanation.
A newly released FBI FD-302 interview document has recorded a first-hand account of an unidentified aerial object observed over a restricted US test site during drone and LiDAR operations in September 2023. The witness, a contractor involved in the exercise, described a large metallic object with a ‘super bright light’ that appeared briefly before vanishing without trace. The file has been released as part of wider government disclosures of unresolved UAP cases, which officials state remain open due to limited data and lack of definitive explanation.
According to the interview transcript, the witness was travelling in a convoy during early morning testing when he observed a ‘linear object’ in the sky at approximately 5,000 feet. The object was described as metallic grey, without wings or exhaust, and larger than a drone but smaller than a commercial aircraft. "The three vehicles began driving south around 7:30 am. The sun was in the east with good visibility"
It moved smoothly from east to west and remained visible for around five to ten seconds. The report states the object emitted a ‘bright white’ light intense enough to reveal visible bands within it before the light shut off and the object disappeared completely. No radar confirmation or physical trace was recorded in the file.
The encounter occurred during LiDAR testing involving contractors and vehicles operating in restricted airspace. The witness, who had prior drone piloting experience, stated there was no observed interference with vehicles or equipment. Another individual in the convoy reportedly attempted to view the object but was unable to do so. “It did not have any wings or exhaust,” the witness said.
The Department of War has stated that the materials released are part of unresolved UAP cases where ‘the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena.’ Officials added that private-sector analysis is welcome and that future disclosures will continue on a rolling basis. The release follows directives for expanded transparency, with officials stating the intent is to provide public access to historical UAP records.
“The object was smaller than a 737, about the length of one to two Blackhawk helicopters, and was clearly larger than a drone,” the witness stated in the FBI document. He further reported that later that night, a storm passed through the area and the television in his hotel room stopped working. The witness also described experiencing unusual dreams and heightened anxiety in the aftermath of the sighting. The report notes that no formal conclusion or classification of the object has been made in the document.