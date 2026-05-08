/UFO files: 'No wings, no exhaust, then it vanished'— FBI witness reports 'super bright' object over US test site

“The object was smaller than a 737, about the length of one to two Blackhawk helicopters, and was clearly larger than a drone,” the witness stated in the FBI document. He further reported that later that night, a storm passed through the area and the television in his hotel room stopped working. The witness also described experiencing unusual dreams and heightened anxiety in the aftermath of the sighting. The report notes that no formal conclusion or classification of the object has been made in the document.