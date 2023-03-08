Two US citizens killed, two return alive in Mexico kidnapping case

Two among the four US citizens kidnapped in Mexico were found dead on Tuesday, while the remaining two returned alive days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint as they crossed the border for medical reasons, stated Mexican authorities.

Denouncing the kidnapping and killing of Americans in Mexico, the White House on Tuesday said that it was "unacceptable," and that Washington would seek justice for the victims.

"We're going to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure that justice is done in this case," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

ALSO READ | Gunmen kidnap four US citizens in Mexico, FBI goes on a manhunt

The office of the attorney general said that among the four abductees, two were dead and one of them had suffered injuries, confirmed the governor of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anaya, in a press briefing.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the four Americans had crossed into Matamoros in northern Mexico, which is opposite the US city of Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the (minivan). All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the FBI stated.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those who were killed in these attacks," Kirby said, adding that any kind of attack on US citizens was "unacceptable, no matter where or under what circumstances they occur".

WATCH | Over 300 migrants found in truck in Mexico

The two abductees, who were alive, reached the US on Tuesday in co-operation with Matamoros' US consulate, said Tamaulipas State Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, said, "We are very sorry that this happened in our country and we send our condolences to the families of the victims, friends, and the United States government, and we will continue doing our work to guarantee peace and tranquillity.”

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.