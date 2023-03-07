Gunmen kidnap four US citizens in Mexico, FBI goes on a manhunt

The US and Mexican authorities on Monday said that they are urgently working to ensure that the four US citizens, who were shot and kidnapped by the gunmen after they crossed the border into Mexico, return safely.

A reward worth $50,000 was announced by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for anyone who can help them find the unidentified victims and arrest the kidnappers involved in the crime, in which one Mexican national was also killed.

On Friday, the four US citizens crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas in a white minivan which had North Carolina license plates, read the statement issued by the FBI which was released by the US embassy in Mexico.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the (minivan). All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the FBI stated.

The White House said that the US is closely following the "unacceptable" kidnapping of US citizens in Mexico.

"Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance and U.S. law enforcement is in touch with Mexican law enforcement," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it is believed that the victims had entered Mexico to buy medicines and were caught up in a conflict between criminal groups.

The Mexican security ministry and the FBI have been working together to find the US citizens, he added.

In a statement, US ambassador to Mexico Ken Salzar said that an "innocent Mexican citizen was tragically killed" in the incident.

"US law enforcement officials from numerous agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to secure the safe return of our compatriots," he added.

Matamoros, which is located across the US border from Brownsville, Texas, has seen a lot of violence related to organised crimes like drug trafficking.

The highways of Tamaulipas are considered among Mexico's most dangerous areas because of the threat of extortion and kidnapping by criminal gangs.

The US State Department advises people against travelling to Tamaulipas because of crime and kidnapping.

WATCH | President Joe Biden visits US-Mexico border town

"Organised crime activity - including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault - is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria," stated a US travel advisory.

"Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles travelling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.