Russian and Ukrainian spies detained while trying to break into a military facility in Albania

Albania has detained three foreign nationals: one Ukrainian and two Russians, as they were trying to infiltrate the Gramsh military facility.

“Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” said the Albanian Defense ministry.

Reuters reports that in a statement on Saturday, the Defense Ministry stated that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop the foreign nationals.

“The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured."

It further said that the injured soldiers were in stable condition.

A 24-year-old Russian male who was only identified as a Russian national M.Z. was one of those detained. The man, breached the Gramsh plant's boundaries, attempting to snap pictures.

He sprayed a chemical on the security personnel as he attempted to flee after being stopped by the military, causing injuries. According to EuroNews, the guards are receiving medical care in a hospital.

A 33-year-old Russian woman identified as S.T. and a 25-year-old Ukrainian male titled F.A. were also detained nearby.

The three foreign nationals have been detained, according to the government. According to Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania, the three people are "suspected of espionage."

During the summer months, a lot of Russian and Ukrainian visitors travel to Albania for its beaches, they are at a distance of more than 70 kilometres from the Gramsh military base.

Back in Albania's communist era, the facility was used to manufacture the Russian version of the AK-49 rifle. The plant now offers manufacturing services to the defence industry, according to the website of the Defense Ministry, but no further information was given.

(With inputs from agencies)

