What does the latest $775mn US arms package to Ukraine include?

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States sent multiple aid packages to Kyiv to bolster Ukraine's offensive and support its defence against Moscow's forces.

In the recent aid, US Defense Department on Friday (August 19) announced a new $775 million arms package for Ukraine. The US has already sent a range of advanced weapons, precision missiles, anti-armour weaponry, surveillance drones, etc.

But Moscow slams the West for supplying military aid and weapons to Ukraine, saying that the West is fanning the war.

ALSO READ | Pro-Ukraine saboteurs played a role in blasts at Russian military sites: Report

Experts have analysed that such additions of weapons to the Ukrainian military could boost its offensive operations against Russia.

While speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the official said, "You are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield."

What does the new package include?

This is the 19th package since the war began on February 24. The latest package includes rockets for the Himars systems used to strike the Russian depots and air-to-ground HARM missiles that home in on radar installations.

It also included: 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 1,000 Javelin anti-armor weapons, 1,500 TOW anti-armor missiles, and fresh artillery and artillery ammunition. The package also includes substantial mine-clearing equipment, the US official said.

ALSO READ | Ukraine launches fresh drone strike on Russia-annexed Crimea, far from war front

The defence official said, "We want to make sure that Ukraine has a steady stream of ammunition to meet its needs, and that's what we're doing with this package."

These weapons have already proven that Ukraine has enhanced its ability to strike far behind enemy lines, demolishing several dozen Russian arms depots and command centres since mid-June.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.