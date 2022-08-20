Pro-Ukraine saboteurs played a role in blasts at Russian military sites: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A Ukrainian government official told US-based NBC News that pro-Ukraine saboteurs were involved in the series of explosions that rocked Russian military sites in Crimea in recent days.

Military depots and airbases in the annexed peninsula were hit by a series of blasts over the past week. This also showed how Ukraine's striking capability has changed and now Kyiv can strike deep behind enemy lines.

This new development might change the dynamics of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The government official spoke to the media outlet on the condition of anonymity. The NBC report mentioned that the official is not authorised to disclose information about the Crimea strikes to journalists.

The report also noted that given the nature of the blasts, experts have speculated that guerrilla fighters, known as "partisans" might have played a role.

The report mentioned that the official declined to say whether the Ukrainian military or special forces were also involved in the attacks.

As quoted by NBC News, the official said, "Only thanks to the people who oppose Putin in the occupied territories and in Russia today, resistance is possible."

On Tuesday, explosions ripped through a military base and ammunition depot in Crimea.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on August 16 that various reasons could be behind explosions in Russia-annexed Crimea and warned people in occupied territories to stay away from Russian military sites.

Zelensky had said, "The destruction of the occupiers' logistics, their ammunition, military, and other equipment, and commander's posts save the lives of our people."

Drone shot down at Russia's Black Sea fleet headquarters

A local official said that a drone was shot down over the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea on Saturday (August 20).

"The drone was shot down just above the fleet headquarters" in the city of Sevastopol, city governor Mikhail Razvojaev wrote on Telegram,

Razvojaev blamed the attempt on Ukrainian forces and said that "it fell on the roof and caught fire." He said that there was no major damage.

