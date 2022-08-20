'Ridiculous and ironic': China's social media ablaze as officials conduct virus test on animals

Beijing Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 03:09 PM(IST)

Fish, dog and crab being tested for virus in China Photograph:( Twitter )

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in China, reports say officials have decided to test various sea life forms.

In China's Xiamen, fishermen have been ordered to be get tested along with their seafood even as video footage of officials undertaking COVID-19 PCR tests on fish and crabs went viral on Chinese social media.

Reports claim Hainan's virus outbreak has been triggered due to marine products. Hainan has become the latest epicentre of the virus as China continues to battle against COVID-19 over two years after the disease first appeared in Wuhan.

China's social media has closely followed testing of animals as the virus continues to affect spread to animals. Reports say dogs, cats and pandas have also been tested for the virus in China.

Amid the worldwide lockdown in 2020 due to the virus outbreak, Beijing residents panicked amid reports of COVID-19 being detected in chopping boards used to cut imported salmons.

In May, Chinese officials were seen testing a hippo at a zoo in Huzhou. In fact, a zoo in Belgium had reported two hippopotamuses being infected with the virus. Authorities moved to quickly close the Antwerp zoo. Canada had detected coronavirus cases in three white-tailed deers last year.

