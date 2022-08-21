Allow Russian shipments to move 'unimpeded' or we face a global food crisis, warns UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday warned that Russian fertilisers and agricultural products must reach world markets "unimpeded" or the world risks a global food crisis as early as next year.

"It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market."

A grain export agreement was reached between Ukraine and Russia this July, the deal is backed by the UN and Turkiye, and implemented by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).

The accord grants Russia the freedom to export its fertilisers and agricultural goods in defiance of Western sanctions, however, as per Guterres Russian shipments of these commodities are nevertheless encountering "obstacles."

"What we see here in Istanbul and in Odessa is only the more visible part of the solution. The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertiliser, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres said.

He added that "Without fertiliser in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023. Getting more food and fertiliser out of Ukraine and Russia is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers."

Since August 1, 650,000 tonnes of grain and agricultural products from Ukraine have departed the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny in accordance with the conditions of the July agreement.

Earlier, due to the February Russian invasion of Ukraine, exports of cereal from Kyiv one of the top producers and exporters in the world were halted for several months, sparking concerns about a possible worldwide food catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies)

