Two protesters killed by Iranian forces on the anniversary of bloody 2019 crackdown

Two protesters were shot dead by Iranian security forces on Tuesday, as the nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini reached a new peak.

According to a rights group based in Norway named Hengaw, the incident took place when protesters gathered to commemorate those killed during the bloody 2019 crackdown.

It was the third anniversary of Bloody Aban, also called Bloody November when an overnight fuel price hike led to street violence and a total breakdown of the civil order that lasted for days.

"The government forces have directly opened fire in most of the cities where uprisings have taken place, such as Sanandaj, Kamyaran and Kermanshah," the group was quoted as saying by AFP.

"Two people have been killed by direct fire from government forces in Sanandaj and Kamyaran," it added.

The city of Sanandaj remained the focal point of the protests with demonstrators burning tyres on the street and chanting anti-government slogans.

Notably, the death of the two protesters comes a day after an Iranian court issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests. Reportedly, the protester was convicted of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth".

As reported by WION, since the beginning of the month, the Iranian forces have taken a rather violent and cruel approach towards the protesters.

The authorities launched a series of attacks on university students at campuses across the country. According to the Students Union of Iran, the attacks have intensified and more than 40 university students have been arrested so far.

The Iranian regime has already announced that over 1,000 people will face public trials in the capital city of Tehran for their alleged involvement in the nationwide protests.

The UN Human Rights Office and other humanitary organisations have called on Iran to stop with its heavy-handedness and address the concerns of the protesters.

