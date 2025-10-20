Two airport staff members were killed early Monday (Oct 20) when an Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport and plunged into the sea, police said. The incident occurred around 4 am local time, shortly after the aircraft arrived from Dubai. Hong Kong police said the two victims were not on board the plane, but were inside a petrol car that went off the runway at the same time. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died later in the hospital.

What happened?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to ABC News, police said they believe the aircraft may have struck the ground vehicle as it slid off the runway. Four crew members aboard the cargo plane were rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Airport Authority Hong Kong said rescue operations were launched immediately, with emergency services and divers deployed to the site. The airport’s Emergency Centre was activated, and the north runway has been closed until further notice. According to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24, the Emirates 747 was travelling at roughly 49 knots when it left the runway and hit the water.

Video clips and photos circulating online showed part of the aircraft submerged in water near the end of the runway. Watch here:

In a statement, Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said that the plane “deviated from the North Runway after landing and ditched into the sea”. It added, "Preliminary information indicates that the four crew members on board were rescued and sent to the hospital, while two ground staff were affected and fell into the sea".

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Transport and Logistics Bureau, expressing deep concern, said that the Air Accident Investigation Authority will "actively investigate the cause of the accident".