/Trump insists Gaza ceasefire still in place despite fresh Israeli strikes, blames 'rebels within' for violations

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 19) insisted that the ceasefire he helped broker between Israel and Hamas stays in effect despite the dozens of strikes Israel carried out on Gaza. Israel claims that the strikes were carried out over apparent truce violations by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. When asked by reporters if the ceasefire was still in place, Trump said, "Yeah, it is". He also suggested that the Hamas leadership was not part of any alleged breaches of the ceasefire, and instead sought to blame the "rebels within" for them.

Gaza ceasefire "to be handled properly"

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the US President, while insisting that the Gaza ceasefire was still in place, said, "either way, it's going to be handled properly. It's going to be handled toughly, but properly".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump, who personally brokered the October 10 ceasefire that ended more than two years of brutal war, said he still believes the agreement can hold. "We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas."

"As you know, they've been quite rambunctious. They've been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn't involved in that," he added.

Israel resumes Gaza strikes

The Israeli military said it resumed enforcement of the truce after striking Hamas targets early Sunday, accusing the group of firing on its troops near the Gaza border. Gaza’s civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, reported at least 45 deaths from the Israeli strikes. Israel’s army said it was reviewing those casualty figures.