/Gaza ceasefire at risk? US warns of Hamas attack on civilians, militants call claim false say 'we categorically deny it'

Hamas on Sunday (Oct 19) rejected a US State Department warning that accused the group of planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza, calling the claim "false allegations" and aligned with "misleading Israeli propaganda. In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the group said it "categorically denies" allegations of any plans to violate the current ceasefire with Israel, arguing that Washington’s warning provides political cover for Israel’s continued "crimes and systematic aggression."

What did Hamas say?

In a statement, the militant group said, "The facts on the ground reveal the exact opposite." Labelling Israel "occupation authorities", it said Israeli forces "have formed, armed, and financed criminal gangs that have carried out murders, kidnappings, thefts of aid trucks, and robberies against Palestinian civilians".

The group said that it "affirms that the police forces in Gaza, with broad civil and popular support, are fulfilling their national duty in pursuing these gangs and holding them accountable according to clear legal mechanisms, to protect citizens and safeguard public and private property."

"The movement calls on the US administration to stop repeating the occupation's misleading narrative and to address its repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement," it added.

US claims Hamas planning an imminent attack on Gaza

The US earlier on Sunday claimed that Hamas was planning an imminent attack on civilians in Gaza. It said that such a move would be a "grave violation of the fragile ceasefire that very recently halted nearly two years of war. The US State Department said it had "credible reports" that Hamas was preparing to launch a new attack. The statement did not specify the nature of the alleged attack or the source of the intelligence.