/US warns Hamas planning ‘imminent attack’ on Gaza civilians, calls it grave ceasefire violation

The United States on Saturday (Oct 18) warned that it has “credible reports” suggesting Hamas was planning an imminent attack on civilians in Gaza. Washington said that the move would be a “grave violation” of the fragile ceasefire that very recently halted nearly two years of war. "This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the US State Department said in a statement.

US warns Hamas

The US State Department warned that if Hamas goes ahead with this attack, "measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire." However, it did not specify what those measures would be.

The warning follows President Donald Trump’s sharp comments earlier this week, when he threatened action against Hamas if it continued targeting civilians. "If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump wrote on Truth Social, without elaborating on what form such intervention would take or who exactly “we” referred to.

A fragile peace in Gaza

Last week, Hamas and Israel agreed to a phased peace deal. The ceasefire agreement, brokered last week by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, ended Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing the remaining hostages captured during its October 7, 2023 attacks. The first phase of the deal — involving the return of living hostages and the bodies of those confirmed dead — remains underway but has been marked by repeated delays and mutual accusations of non-compliance.

Washington said it has alerted the other guarantors of the peace deal about the "imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas. The warning also comes amid reports that Hamas has tightened control over Gaza’s shattered cities, launching a crackdown on alleged collaborators. Earlier this week, Hamas released a video showing the execution of eight blindfolded men, branding them "collaborators and outlaws" spying for Israel — footage that drew condemnation from human rights groups.