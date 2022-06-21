Twitter takeover deal remains deadlocked over fake user concerns, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the proposed $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter remains held up by "very significant" concerns over the number of fake users. It has been a point of contention between Musk and the Twitter board for quite some time now and although Musk was allowed to examine the eternal data, he is still not satisfied with the results as of now. According to AFP, Musk was reluctant when asked about the status of the business deal during the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday and told reporters that it is currently a ‘sensitive’ matter.

"There are still a few unresolved matters," Musk said by video link according to the AFP report.

“This includes whether "the number of fake and spam users on the system is less than five percent as per their claims, which I think is probably not most people's experience when using Twitter.”

"So, we are still awaiting resolution on that matter and that is a very significant matter," he added.

Musk also said that there are concerns about Twitter’s possible debts in the market. "So, I think these are the three things that need to resolve to make the transaction happen,” he explained.

Musk had earlier said that he wants to make Twitter an open platform for everyone, and he reiterated that his target is to get half the world's population on the social media platform.

"That means it must be something that is appealing to people, it obviously can't be a place where they feel uncomfortable or harassed or they will simply not use it," the Tesla CEO said.

