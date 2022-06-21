In pics - Floods and landslides as heaviest rain in 60 years hits southern China

Guangdong and Guizhou provinces were the worst affected in southern China as seven other provinces saw severe landslides and loss of property due to excessive flooding.
(Photograph:AFP)
Record rainfall
Rainfall in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian reached its highest since 1961 as the areas experienced a combined 621 mm between May 1 and June 15, according to news agency Xinhua
(Photograph:AFP)
Surprising comparison
The rainfall this year in southern China has been exceptionally high as the figure recorded in 41 days between May and June is almost equal to 90% of the countrywide average of 672.1 millimeters for the whole of 2021, based on data by the National Climate Center.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Flood season
China's annual flood season generally begins in June because of Yangtze River overflowing but this time, the timeline has expanded due to excessive flooding, according to official reports.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Future warnings
The situation will not get any better in the near future as experts said that heavy rain is forecasted in the southern provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang and Guangxi.