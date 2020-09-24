Trump's son, Eric Trump, ordered to testify in fraud probe before US elections

The US President Donald Trump is facing an investigation over the allegations of the Trump organization improperly inflating the value of real estate assets.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, has now been ordered by a New york judge to show up for his deposition, scheduled on October 07.

Letitia James, the Democratic attorney general of New York state who opened the inquiry, has been urging the court to question Eric Trump since May. However, a few weeks ago, Eric agreed to be questioned but added that he would be able to show up only if it is scheduled after the US elections — scheduled for November 03 — as he is too busy campaigning for his father.

Also read: Trump's son agrees to sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election

The Attorney General, however, requested the court to force Eric Trump into testifying and providing the necessary documentsrelated to the allegations against his father's company. After James' request, Judge Arthur Engoron asked Eric to show up in the court stating his arguments to be "unconvincing" and noting that "nor is this Court bound by the timelines of the national election."

"We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court's order and submit financial records related to our investigation," said James.

Also read| US election 2020: 12 factors pulling Indian-Americans towards Trump, says survey

"The court's order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump," she said.

James started the investigation after Trump's former lawyer-turned-whistleblower, Michael Cohen, testified to Congress that Trump had inflated/ under-reported the values of certain properties to secure loans or reduce his taxes. These buildings include a building on Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel in Chicago.

In another investigation, Trump has been put on notice by Manhattan's attorney general, Cyrus Vance, after failing to provide eight years' worth of accounts.

With the US elections coming up in few weeks, Trump's campaign is trying their level best to keep the investigation low-key and delay it as much as possible.