/Trump says Putin offered help with Iran enriched uranium: Why Russia wants Iranian uranium?

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call, offered his help in solving the nuclear programme issue with Iran. He said that Putin offered to take Iran’s buried uranium to Russia. Kremlin aide also confirmed that Putin put forward ideas on resolving the conflict over Iran's nuclear programme. The US president dismissed his offer and said that he would want to end the Russia-Ukraine war first. Stating that he had a "very good conversation" with Putin, Trump said that he brushed aside Russian president's idea to get involved” in the Iran-US conflict. Russia has pushed to take Iran's uranium a number of times.

"I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine. I said, before you help me, I want to end your war," said Trump in the phone call with Putin.

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Russia's push to get Iran's uranium

The Russia first proposed in June 2025, after Israel and the US attacked Iran, that ​it is ready to take control of Iran's uranium stock, ​but no action was taken. Vladimir Putin-led nation made similar offer this week, however, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that America has rejected the offer. Notably, Russia has one of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world. "Russia ​was prepared to accept Iran's enriched uranium on its ​territory," state news agency RIA said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Indian television channel India Today. “This would be a good ​decision. But unfortunately the American side rejected this ​proposal,” he added. Earlier, Peskov said, “This proposal was made by President Putin in conversations with both the United States and regional states. The offer still stands, but has not been acted upon." A Russian deputy foreign minister, last year, ⁠suggested ​Russia was willing to remove ​the stockpile from Iran and convert it to civilian reactor fuel to ​help facilitate negotiations.

Why Russia wants Iran's uranium?

Russia's primary motivation to take Iran's uranium can be a way to project itself as a central mediator in the nuclear standoff between Tehran and the US. It becomes interesting as Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived travelled to Russia, for high-level meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Since Tehran trusts Moscow more than Washington, Russia offers a secure location for the stockpile that satisfies Iranians as well as establishing a moral hegemony on the demands by the US.