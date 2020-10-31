Trump 'moves' his election night party to the White House

United States President Donald Trump Friday has said he would want to relocate his campaign’s election night party to the White House "or another venue" if the coronavirus restrictions in Washington, prevent him from holding the event at his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.

The US has shown a sudden spike in cases, brining the coronavirus tally to 9 million. While on Thursday, the US recorded 91,000 cases, the country registered over 94,000 cases on Friday.

“We haven’t made a determination. We have certain rules and regulations. You know, Washington, DC, is shut down. The mayor shut it down,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's office earlier this week sent a notice to operators of the Trump International Hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office building, reminding them of the city's coronavirus rules.

The city's current guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people and dictate that restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues operate at 50 per cent of capacity or less.

The Trump campaign has pushed out fundraising emails in the president's name offering donors the chance to enter a drawing to join Team Trump at the Election Night Party in my favourite hotel," in Washington. The campaign has also spotlighted plans for the party in fundraising blasts from the president's son Donald Trump Jr.

Trump held his 2016 election party in his then-hometown of New York. But he booked his victory party at New York's Hilton in Midtown Manhattan because his own nearby Trump International Hotel & Tower didn't have a big enough room.