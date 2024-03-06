Trump, Biden look set for possible presidential rematch after easy primary wins

US President Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump came closer to clinching the respective presidential nominations after 15 states and one US territory cast votes on Super Tuesday. Biden easily won most contests on the Democratic side, while Donald Trump won all but the Vermont state which was claimed by his last remaining rival Nikki Haley.

In early results, Biden and Trump captured wins in their respective primaries in California, Virginia, North Carolina, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado and Minnesota.

Biden also won the Democratic caucus in Iowa and Vermont but lost American Samoa.

Trump 'determined to destroy democracy': Joe Biden

Both Biden and Trump took shots at each other on Tuesday evening.

Biden said Trump was focused on "revenge and retribution" and "determined to destroy democracy".

Biden said Trump was focused on "revenge and retribution" and "determined to destroy democracy".

"Tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backward into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?," Biden said.

Biden 'worse president in US history': Trump

In his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump hailed the foreign policy record during his presidential years and doubled down on anti-immigration rhetoric.

Trump decried the 'horrible, horrible withdrawal' by the US forces in Afghanistan in August 2021, and described it as a "surrender".

"I got rid of ISIS 100 per cent," Trump said, referring to the Islamic State terror group, shortly after stating that during his presidential years, Washington got along "very well" with China and North Korea.

Describing Joe Biden as the "worst president in the US history", Trump echoed Adolf Hitler by saying that immigrants entering the US illegally were "poisoning the blood of our country".

"We have people coming in from such, such bad places and we are going to have to get them out. We have murderers that are being deposited into our country. We have drug dealers at the biggest highest levels that coming into our country," he said.

Meanwhile, Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said that her victory in Vermont made her the first Republican woman to win two presidential primary contests.

The result demonstrated deep fractures in the Republican party, Haley's spokesperson added.

"Unity is not achieved by simply claiming 'we're united'," she said.

"Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump. That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters' concerns will make the Republican Party and America better."