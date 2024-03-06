Trump decries 'horrible US surrender' in Afghanistan, doubles down on immigration rhetoric

Super Tuesday: Former US President and Republican frontrunner for November presidential nomination Donald Trump hailed his foreign policy record and doubled down on anti-immigration rhetoric in what could be seen as the divisive US leader's appeal to his core Republican conservative support base.

Trump is projected to win the Republican primary race in all 16 states except Vermont where his fellow Republican opponent Nikki Haley pulled off a surprise win. On the other hand, Joe Biden is cruising to win the Democrat primary race in all 16 states. While neither of the two have secured the presidential nominations, they are on course to win the nomination for their respective parties in the coming two weeks.

Describing Joe Biden as the "worst president in the US history", Trump echoed Adolf Hitler by saying that immigrants entering the US illegally were "poisoning the blood of our country".

"We have people coming in from such, such bad places and we are going to have to get them out. We have murderers that are being deposited into our country. We have drug dealers at the biggest highest levels that coming into our country," he said.

Trump said that he would affectionately like to describe Covid as the "Chinese virus".

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump decried the 'horrible, horrible withdrawal' by the US forces in Afghanistan in August 2021, and described it as a "horrible surrender". Further describing his foreign policy record, Trump hailed the Abraham Accords — a series of treaties signed in 2020 that normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco — and said that he "never got his due" for it.

"I got rid of ISIS 100 per cent," Trump said, shortly after stating that during his presidential years, Washington got along "very well" with China and North Korea.

Trump doubles down on immigration rhetoric

"We have millions of people invading our country" through the southern border, Donald Trump said in his victory speech from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"This is an invasion. This is the worst invasion probably."

"The number today could be 15 million people. And they’re coming from rough places and dangerous places," he said, without providing any evidence for the number.