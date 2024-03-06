Super Tuesday LIVE: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win Oklahoma primaries
Super Tuesday is here, with over one-third of the total delegates up for grabs in both the GOP and Democratic primaries across more than a dozen US states. In the Republican primaries, Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner. As of now, Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is trailing far behind her rival Trump. In the Democrat party primaries, Joe Biden is the clear frontrunner.
It is no surprise that President Joe Biden is achieving easy victories in Super Tuesday primaries despite his plummeting popularity. Usually the incumbent fares well in these polls.
So far, predictions have called wins for him in Iowa, North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. There are 8 additional states on Super Tuesday.
In the Oklahoma presidential primary showdown, Democrat Joe Biden and his Republican opponent Donald Trump are slated to win their respective polls.
As per early predictions, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will clinch the presidential primary polls in Tennessee.
AP has called the North Carolina gubernatorial Republican nomination. It predicts Mark Robinson will win the nomination for governor in the North Carolina primary election by a huge margin.
AP has called the North Carolina gubernatorial Democratic nomination. It predicts Josh Stein will win the nomination for governor in the North Carolina primary election by a huge margin.
Edison exit polls show that immigration and the economy are leading concerns for voters in both Democratic and Republican parties in California, North Carolina and Virginia.
As per AP, the polls in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee will close at 8 pm EST (6:30 am IST). The majority of polls in Texas are closing. At 8:30 pm EST (7:00 am IST), the polls will also close in Arkansas.
Early predictions project Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the winners of their respective party presidential primary in North Carolina.
Early predictions show the Democratic presidential primary in Virginia will be another easy win for Joe Biden with around 90 per cent votes.
With merely three per cent of the votes counted in Virginia, Associate Press has called the polls in Donald Trump's favour, predicting a win in the Republican presidential primary in Virginia with over 50 per cent of votes.
With merely one per cent of the votes counted in Virginia, Associate Press has called the polls in Joe Biden's favour, predicting a whopping 92.5 per cent vote.
On Super Tuesday, Republican presidential primaries are being held in California, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, and Vermont. It will also hold caucuses in Alaska and Utah.
Meanwhile, Democrats are holding primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Caucuses will be held in the US territory of American Samoa.
On Super Tuesday, a significant number of Republicans voiced immigration as their primary concern and supported the deportation of undocumented immigrants, aligning with Donald Trump's campaign promise.
In three states where voters headed to the polls, 69 per cent of Republican voters in California, 62 per cent in North Carolina and 59 per cent in Virginia backed deporting illegal immigrants, according to exit polls by Edison Research.
Trump, who is seeking re-election, has pledged to carry out the largest deportation of immigrants in US history if he defeats Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the final showdown on Nov 5.
Super Tuesday Polls: On Tuesday (March 5), voters from multiple states are casting ballots in primaries timed to occur on the same date aka Super Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know as the voting continues.
Super Tuesday, one of the pivotal days in the United States election calendar anticipates the participation of millions of voters who will cast their ballots in presidential primaries and caucuses across over a dozen states.