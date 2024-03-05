Super Tuesday showdown: Trump and Biden lead the pack. Who will win presidential nominations?

Super Tuesday, an important phase of primaries in the 2024 US Presidential Election race, is all set to begin. On Tuesday (March 5), voters from multiple states will cast ballots in primaries timed to occur on the same date.

Here's what to expect from the GOP Primaries

In the GOP (Grand Old Party) aka Republican primaries, Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner. As of now, Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is trailing far behind her rival Trump.

To clinch the Republican nomination, a candidate must secure a minimum of 1,215 delegates out of the overall 2,429. Haley has 43 delegates and needs another 1,172. On the other hand, Trump already has 273 (230 more than Haley) delegates and needs 942.

As per predictions, Trump is set to win a significant number of delegates in Super Tuesday. As per Politico, "while he won't get there (to 942) on Super Tuesday alone, he'll be a lot closer when the night ends."

RealClearPolitics, which keeps track of all national polls shows that across national polls Trump is leading by more than 60 percentage points on average.

Here's what to expect from the Democrat Primaries

Unsurprisingly, Joe Biden is the frontrunner in the Democrat party primaries. To win the Democrats nomination, a candidate must secure a minimum of 1,969 delegates out of the overall 3,979.

Biden has already won 206 delegates and requires 1,763 more. Trailing him in second place with two delegates is 'uncommitted'.

RealClearPolitics data shows that across national polls similar to Trump, Biden is leading by more than 60 percentage points on average.

Which states go to primaries on Super Tuesday?

On Super Tuesday, Republican presidential primaries are being held in California, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, and Vermont.

With these, more than a third (865) of all the Republican delegates are at stake, the biggest haul of any date on the primary calendar.

It will also hold caucuses in Alaska and Utah.

On the other hand, Democrats are holding primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. There are 1,420 delegates up for grabs.



Furthermore, the Democratic Party will hold caucuses in the US territory of American Samoa.