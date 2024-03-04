US presidential polls 2024: Supreme Court allows Trump to remain on Colorado ballot

In a major victory for former United States (US) president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday (Mar 4) overturned a judicial decision that had excluded him from Colorado's ballot under a constitutional provision involving insurrection for inciting and supporting the 2021 Capitol Hill riots.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the justices unanimously reversed a December 19 decision by Colorado's top court to kick Trump off the state's Republican primary ballot on Tuesday after finding that the Constitution's 14th Amendment disqualified him from again holding public office.

The 14th Amendment's Section 3 bars from office any "officer of the United States" who took an oath "to support the Constitution of the United States" and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."