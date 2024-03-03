US presidential elections 2024: Poll shows Trump more favoured over Biden

If the presidential elections in the United States (US) were held today, voters would favour Donald Trump over Joe Biden, a poll by The New York Times (NYT) and Siena College on Saturday (Mar 2) said. As per the poll, 43 per cent of the respondents supported Biden to be the president again while 48 per cent supported Trump for the top job. Ten per cent of the respondents were not sure or refused either of the two to become president.

The poll said that only one in four voters thought that the country was moving in the right direction. More than twice as many voters believed that Biden's policies have personally hurt them as believe his policies have helped them.

Forty-seven per cent of the respondents strongly disapproved of Biden's handling of his job.

Trump is winning 97% of his 2020 voters

The poll further said that Trump was winning 97 per cent of voters who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election, while Biden was only winning 83 per cent of his 2020 voters. Ten per cent of voters who earlier voted for Biden in the previous elections said that they would back Trump this time.

Only 23 per cent of Democratic primary voters said they were enthusiastic about Biden — half the share of Republicans who said they were about Trump, the poll further revealed.

More Democrats said they were either dissatisfied or angry at Biden being the leader of the party (32 per cent) than Republicans who said the same about Trump (18 per cent).

Trump wins caucuses in three US states

The NYT, Siena College poll comes as Trump won Republican caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho. This win made the 77-year-old former president inch closer in his quest to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

Trump has now won every state nominating contest heading into next week's "Super Tuesday," when voters in 15 US states choose their preferred candidate for each party.