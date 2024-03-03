US presidential hopeful Trump wins caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho

Former United States president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump inched closer in his quest to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee after he won internal party elections in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho on Saturday (Mar 3). According to a report by the news agency AFP, Trump, 77, has now won every state nominating contest heading into next week's "Super Tuesday," when voters in 15 US states choose their preferred candidate for each party.

The internal elections in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho had differing rules, in some cases reflecting rifts and tensions despite Trump's formidable sway.

Missouri

In Missouri, Trump swamped his main rival, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, winning every county caucus in the state. A report by the news agency Associated Press said that voters lined up outside a church in Columbia before the caucus began. Once they got inside, they heard appeals from supporters of the candidates.

The supporters quickly moved to one side of the room or the other, depending on whether they favoured Trump or Haley. There was little discussion between caucus goers after they picked a side.

Trump had prevailed twice under Missouri’s old presidential primary system.

Michigan

In Michigan, Republicans at their convention in Grand Rapids began allocating 39 of the state’s 55 GOP presidential delegates. Trump won all 39 delegates allocated. However, a significant portion of the Republican Party's grassroots force was skipping the gathering due to the lingering effects of a months-long dispute over the party’s leadership.

Trump handily won Michigan primary this past Tuesday with 68 per cent of the vote compared with Haley’s 27 per cent.

Idaho

Meanwhile in Idaho, the 77-year-old cruised to victory in the Republican caucuses. A report by Fox News said that 32 delegates in total are up for grabs in Idaho, all of which will go to any candidate winning more than 50 per cent of the vote statewide.

Earlier, the state lawmakers planned to push the presidential primary from March to May but passed a bill that ended up cancelling the March primary and never rescheduled it to a later date.